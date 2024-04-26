Lusignan Golf Club to Host House of Majesty Golf Tournament this weekend

Kaieteur Sports – Lusignan Golf Club is proud to announce the upcoming House of Majesty Golf Tournament, set to take place tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Organized under the esteemed leadership of Captain Pope Emanuel London, the House of Majesty has a rich history of hosting successful golf tournaments since its inception in 2013. The tournament will kick off with tee times starting at 11:30 am.

Speaking at a simple handover ceremony Founder of House of Majesty, Pope Emanuel London said, “The purpose of this tournament is to reach various individuals from all walks of life. Golfing is one of the medians where we can not only meet persons but demonstrate the love of God. I urge the other sponsors to come on board and play their part.”

Representing the LGC was Secretary Chet Bowling who shared, “We at the LGC would like to thank House of Majesty for their continued support over the last eleven years. We would like to highlight this contribution and call other cooperate entities to do their cooperate social responsibility and even go beyond as the House of Majesty has done. On behalf of the LGC we would like to thank House of Majesty and Pope Emanuel London.”

The tournament will follow a Medal play format, with flights categorized based on handicap ranges. Additionally, there will be a Ladies flight for players with handicaps ranging from 0-28. Teams of three individuals will compete, with the total net score determining the winning team. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st place team members.

Participants can also look forward to exciting challenges such as the Longest Drive on hole #3 and Nearest to Pin on hole #4. An array of prizes will be awarded, including prizes for 1st to 3rd place in each flight, Overall Best Gross, Overall Best Net, and Net prizes for 1st to 3rd place.

Golf enthusiasts are invited to register for the tournament by contacting Lusignan Golf Club at 220-5660. The registration deadline is set for 5:00 pm today, Friday, April 26, 2024.

In adherence to Covid practices and protocols, all participants are reminded to observe safety guidelines throughout the event. Players are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament to collect scorecards, pay tournament fees, and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to begin play promptly at 11:00 am.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of the House of Majesty Golf Tournament at Lusignan Golf Club. For further inquiries or registration, please contact Lusignan Golf Club.