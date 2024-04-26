Latest update April 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Waramuri Top to meet Chase in the 2024 Petra/Milo U18 Football final

Apr 26, 2024 Sports

Chase's Omar Sam (with ball) making way into PC's half during the first semifinal matchup.

– PC and Dolphin to battle for 3rd place spot

Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation and Waramuri Primary Top secured their spots in the 2024 Petra/Milo Schools Under-18 football championship final after impressive victories yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground.

Chase Academic Foundation showcased their dominance in a 4-0 triumph over President’s College, with Captain Bryan Wharton and Justin Alcindor leading the charge with goals in the 15th and 19th minutes, respectively. Shaquan David extended the lead to 3-0 with a well-placed finish, before MVP contender Omar Sam sealed the victory with a goal in the 80th minute.

Part of the semi finals action between Waramuri Top and Dolphin Secondary.

Meanwhile, Waramuri Primary Top battled to a 4-3 victory on penalties against Dolphin Secondary after an intense semifinal clash ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite Dolphin’s early lead with goals from Ezekiel Frank David and Candel Hazel, Waramuri Top fought back in the second half with goals from Zundel Abrams and Odel Homes, salvaging an epic 2-2 draw. Waramuri Top eventually won 4-3 on penalty kicks

The stage is now set for an electrifying final showdown between Chase’s Academic Foundation and Waramuri Primary Top on April 28, while President’s College and Dolphin Secondary will compete for the third-place spot.

Chase's Academic Foundation goal scorers (from left) Shaquan David, Justin Alcindor, Omar Sam and Bryan Wharton.

The winners of the tournament will receive a substantial reward of $300,000 to support any school project, in addition to the championship trophy and medals. Second, third, and fourth place finishers will also be rewarded with $200,000, $150,000, and $75,000 respectively, along with medals and trophies. Additionally, incentives will be awarded to the Most Goals, Most Saves, and MVP recipients.

Sponsored by Nestle MILO and endorsed by the Ministry of Education with approval from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the tournament enjoys widespread support from entities such as the Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Local Government, Yellow Steel Inc., and MVP Sports.

Sports

