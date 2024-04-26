Waramuri Top to meet Chase in the 2024 Petra/Milo U18 Football final

Latest update April 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 26, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation and Waramuri Primary Top secured their spots in the 2024 Petra/Milo Schools Under-18 football championship final after impressive victories yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground.
Chase Academic Foundation showcased their dominance in a 4-0 triumph over President’s College, with Captain Bryan Wharton and Justin Alcindor leading the charge with goals in the 15th and 19th minutes, respectively. Shaquan David extended the lead to 3-0 with a well-placed finish, before MVP contender Omar Sam sealed the victory with a goal in the 80th minute.
Meanwhile, Waramuri Primary Top battled to a 4-3 victory on penalties against Dolphin Secondary after an intense semifinal clash ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite Dolphin’s early lead with goals from Ezekiel Frank David and Candel Hazel, Waramuri Top fought back in the second half with goals from Zundel Abrams and Odel Homes, salvaging an epic 2-2 draw. Waramuri Top eventually won 4-3 on penalty kicks
The stage is now set for an electrifying final showdown between Chase’s Academic Foundation and Waramuri Primary Top on April 28, while President’s College and Dolphin Secondary will compete for the third-place spot.
The winners of the tournament will receive a substantial reward of $300,000 to support any school project, in addition to the championship trophy and medals. Second, third, and fourth place finishers will also be rewarded with $200,000, $150,000, and $75,000 respectively, along with medals and trophies. Additionally, incentives will be awarded to the Most Goals, Most Saves, and MVP recipients.
Sponsored by Nestle MILO and endorsed by the Ministry of Education with approval from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the tournament enjoys widespread support from entities such as the Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Local Government, Yellow Steel Inc., and MVP Sports.
