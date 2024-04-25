Latest update April 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

“I suspect it was ganja but I couldn’t smell it” – man tells Magistrate

Apr 25, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Eusi Wilson, a taxi driver from East Bank Berbice, was remanded on Wednesday following an incident on April 21, 2024, where he was allegedly caught with nine parcels of cannabis on High Street, Georgetown.

Remanded, Eusi Wilson

Wilson appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdell Issacs-Marcus where the charge was read to him. It was alleged that on the day in question, Wilson had in his possession 22 kilograms of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to official statements, law enforcement officials observed Wilson in a car on High Street. Upon exiting the driver’s seat and moving to the passenger’s side, suspicion arose. Approaching the vehicle, an officer witnessed Wilson tampering with something beneath the driver’s seat. Suspecting it to be cannabis, a search ensued, revealing a bulky parcel containing leaves, seeds, and stems of suspected cannabis. Further inspection of the vehicle yielded nine additional parcels wrapped in plastic, all containing suspected cannabis. Subsequently, Wilson was arrested and taken to the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) headquarters. During interrogation, Wilson admitted to collecting the cannabis from an individual referred to as the “bush man.” He claimed he was to receive $40,000 for each parcel to deliver to another individual whose identity is unknown. He was then subsequently charged for the offence.

The prosecutor opposed bail, on the grounds of Wilson’s sole ownership of the vehicle, the quantity of parcels found, and his active participation in the illicit activity. During court proceedings, Wilson explained that the original recipient of the parcels declined, prompting him to undertake the task himself. When questioned by the magistrate about his awareness of the contents of the parcels, Wilson replied, “I suspect is that.” When pressed further about whether he had detected any odour from the parcels, he stated, “I ain’t get no scent.” Despite his explanations, bail was denied for Wilson. He is scheduled to appear again on May 29, 2024, as legal proceedings continue.

