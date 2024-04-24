Mark Benschop slaps $100M libel defamation lawsuit on ‘Guyanese Critic’

Kaieteur News – Mikhail Rodrigues popularly known as the ‘Guyanese Critic’ has been slapped with yet another libel, defamation lawsuit. This time, Rodrigues is being sued by US-based Guyanese activist Mark Benschop.

In the lawsuit seen by this newspaper, Benschop is claiming damages in excess of $100 million worth of libel committed against him on January 23, 2024, via the Facebook show “Morning live with Critic”.

According to the court documents, Rodrigues is accused of publishing or causing to be published defamatory statements that portrayed Benschop in a manner that will tarnish his personal and professional reputation and standing in society.

As such, in addition to $100 million in damages, Benschop is seeking a mandatory injunction compelling Rodrigues to, whether by himself, his servants, agents, assigns or whomsoever, forthwith permanently remove the defamatory statements from the internet through the respondent’s Facebook social media forum.

The claimant is also claiming exemplary damages, aggravated damages and interest at a rate of 6 % per annum from the date of filing to the date of judgment and thereafter at a rate of 4 % per annum from the date of Judgment until fully paid.

To support his claim, Benschop said he is a well known and prominent social activist for the cause of democracy, good governance, social justice and equality in Guyana.

The claimant noted that he is the owner and managing director of Keystone Solutions inc., a company which operates Benschop radio 107.1FM and is the host of the popular daily radio and social media show “Straight Up” which is broadcast on the aforesaid radio station and on social media.

Benschop said that he is also a political and immigration consultant and a recipient of the national award, Medal of Service (M.S) in Guyana.

The activist noted that the defamatory statements which were published on the internet through the respondent’s Facebook forum and which were also wildly circulated and or shared thus further published, transmitted and broadcasted in were in the natural and ordinary meaning meant to cause reasonable harm to his character.

Benschop said that the effect of the aforesaid defamatory statements seems calculated to affect him as a political, immigration, social activist with a view of lowering him in the estimation of right thinking persons in society, render him the subject of disapproval and rejection by the citizens of Guyana and to negatively affect his creditability, character and reputation.

The US –based activist said that as result, his wife and family were inundated with phone calls, text messages, Facebook messages, emails and WhatsApp messages concerning or related to the defamatory statements and the truthfulness and/or veracity of the claims made by the Rodrigues.

He said that scores of persons including the friends, family, colleagues, prominent members of the business, Government Ministers and officials brought to him and his wife’s attention the claims made by ‘the Guyanese Critic’ which were on the internet through his Facebook page and have sought information regarding same.

As a result, Benschop said his personal and professional reputation and standing has been irreparably and severely damaged.

He claims that he and his family have suffered and continue to suffer financial injury, constant grave distress, humiliation, embarrassment, indignity, pain and suffering.

According to Benschop, the defamatory statements have no basis in fact, are malicious, grossly inaccurate and intended to deceive the public.

The Claimant has in consequence been seriously injured in his character, credit, reputation and profession and has been brought into public scandal, odium and contempt, the lawsuit prepared by Roysdale Forde, SC said.