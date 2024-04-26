No to seafront vending!

Kaieteur News – The sea defence reserves starts where the sea meets de land and that area is important to planning for the reinforcement of the country’s fragile sea defences. The worst thing can happen if squatting and illegal vending takes over those reserves in the same way that it has taken over the pavements and government and municipal reserves.

It was surprising to learn that the Sea Defence Board had actually granted permission to dozens of vendors to open businesses along the sea defence reserve between Camp Street and Vlissengen Road. That should never have bene allowed because it will be hard to reclaim those areas if the need arises for works. Taking a stroll on the Sea Wall is no longer a relaxing experience. There are now all kinds of stalls selling any and everything. Some of them have been turned into makeshift bars and clubs. You can actually sit and down and drink in some of them. Is this what vending has come to? And where are the toilets and the displayed licences to sell beer and alcohol beverages?

Dem boys is all for entrepreneurial spirit, but let’s not turn our beaches into bazaars. Once you open the floodgates (pun intended) to seafront vending, you’re essentially inviting chaos to the coastline. And let’s not forget the slippery slope of legality. Once vendors get a taste of that sweet seafront real estate, they’ll start staking their claim like pirates burying treasure. Before you know it, we’ll have a full-blown turf war over who gets to sell what and where.

Not only will our sea defences be overrun with impromptu marketplaces, but we’ll also witness the rise of permanent structures faster than you can say ” Sea Wall!” So, let’s keep our sea defences reserved for what they’re meant to defend: the sea. Because once you let the vendors in, there’s no turning the tide. And trust me, nobody wants to see the day when squatters take over our seafront to the Atlantic!

Talk Half! Leff Half!