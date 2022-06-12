Order of Malta gives humanitarian support to Guyana

Kaieteur News – Since 2017, the Embassy of the Sovereign Order of Malta in Guyana, has been doing its part to support a range of issues here including migrant health care and educational support.

In a release, the Embassy noted that “Our focus is truly humanitarian, in assisting refugees and other displaced persons in most places in the world.”

Health Care

Locally, the Embassy noted that it has been supporting migrant and displaced persons by supplying health care services. This is done through the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Georgetown, as part of the Blessed Gerard Paediatric Mission.

Additionally, a medical doctor would visit Port Kaituma in Region One, to take care of the needs of residents of that community and contiguous areas, as well as the Venezuelan migrants. Apart from the range of health care services offered, vitamins are also distributed.

The Fund for Forgotten People – a British/American foundation approved a grant for the first years support in 2019/2020 and has approved a second one to allow for the continuation of this project in Port Kaituma.

Medical Outreaches comprising doctors and the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital Mobile Clinic have been ongoing in three regions: One, Three and Four in Guyana and will be expanded in the coming year to include Region Five.

The Order of Malta in Guyana also collaborates with the St. John’s Ambulance Brigade which is headed by its Chairman and Councillor, Mr. Vibart Parvattan. The St. John’s Ambulance Brigade promotes the training and education in First Aid to all age groups.

Education

In the area of education, through private funding, the Order of Malta has hired two special needs teachers. These special needs teachers are based in two locations. These are the special needs home for children at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara and Crisel’s Academy of Excellence, in Parfait Harmonie, on the West Bank of Demerara.

A further sponsorship programme ensures that children who are resident in orphanages and who have outstanding academic results are awarded scholarships. Such students are recommended by their school principals.

During the spring pilgrimage to Lourdes in May 2022, the Embassy of the Order of Malta in Guyana received international recognition. Additionally, a mass was held on May 4th to pray for the sick in Guyana.

Malteser is the worldwide relief agency of the Order of Malta for humanitarian aid.

Through Malteser, the Sovereign Order has been in the forefront globally in assisting Ukrainians at the Polish, Hungarian and Slovakian Borders. Funding accounts have been set up in the Malteser Magazine for donations.

As the war escalated in Ukraine, the Order of Malta responded by organising buses to transport families across the borders and assisted them to get settled through its volunteer programmes in those countries.

Globally, in 2018, two million patients were treated in medical facilities through the support of the Order of Malta.

For further information on Malteser International: www.malteser-international.org