Carpenter who allegedly killed engineer gets $500,000 bail

Latest update June 2nd, 2022 4:20 AM
Jun 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News– Stherlinga Gilkes called “coconut man” or “Hurby” was on Wednesday placed on $500,000 bail for allegedly killing engineer, Neil Rampersaud.
Gilkes of Plaisance East Coast Demerara, made his first court appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool when a charge of manslaughter was read to him.
The charge states that on Sunday May 29, 2022, in the vicinity of Zahora Street, Better Hope East Coast Demerara, he unlawfully killed, Rampersaud, 31, of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.
The court heard that Gilkes was arrested after he allegedly killed the engineer moments after seriously wounding Mohan Panchu, 42, of Better Hope. It was stated that on the day in question, around 07:30hrs the accused and Panchu got into an altercation first and it led to him arming himself with a steel rod and stabbing Panchu several times about the body. The man was then rushed to the hospital.
However, shortly after that incident, Rampersaud reportedly approached Gilkes who was in the vicinity of Zahora Street and demanded that he go to the station for wounding Panchu.
The court heard that the confrontation lead to Rampersaud and Gilkes getting into a heated argument, which then escalated and the decease reportedly lashed Gilkes about his body.
In return, Gilkes allegedly armed himself with a coconut blade and dealt the deceased a stab to his upper left side ribs. Rampersaud was picked up by public spirited persons and taken to the Woodland Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.
The matter was reported, and Gilkes was apprehended. He also handed over the allege weapon that was used to kill Rampersaud to the police.
The police had reported that Gilkes was told of the allegation, cautioned and he admitted to stabbing the deceased, in a caution statement then in an audio and video interview.
