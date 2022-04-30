Police to “shut down” bars for noise nuisance after 3rd warning

– Home Affairs Minister

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn made it clear on Friday that bars will be shut down for noise nuisance after receiving a third warning from police ranks in the affected areas.

Recently citizens, via posts on the various social media platforms, have been accusing the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of not doing enough to stop noise nuisance by bars in residential areas, especially during the wee hours. Its seems as though the public calls by citizens have prompted the Minister to come up with a solution.

On Friday, reporters raised the issue with Benn who said, “If we (referring to police) visit a place two or three times, when we visit a place on the third occasion with respect to noise or any other activity, we will have to shut down or close down the activities.”

The minister said that there have been occasions when the Force was not very proactive to such matters and promised to ensure improvement in this regard.

One of the most recent noise nuisance cases that the GPF has been accused of handling poorly involves two bars on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

An affected resident had decided to vent her frustration on Facebook. She recorded a video of the situation she faces in her home due to loud music being played by the bars that would continue into the wee hours. She publicly called on the Force to intervene because the noise nuisance was “unbearable”.

The woman claimed that she and her children endured sleepless nights and said that the loud sounds would vibrate her walls and windows.

She is not the first to raise concerns about noise nuisance by bars in residential areas. Just last month, Kaieteur News reported on a noise nuisance matter in the Soesdyke area, and since, several individuals have taken to the letter pages to vent similar concerns.