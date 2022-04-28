Eight more new COVID-19 cases

Latest update April 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News –With no one hospitalised, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday via its daily COVID-19 dashboard revealed that within the last 24-hour period, only eight new cases have been recorded.
The new cases which are all men now bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,447. The dashboard data shows that 93 persons are in home isolation and 13 are in institutional quarantined. Additionally, within the last 24hours,12 individuals have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recovery to 62,126.
