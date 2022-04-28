Agri. Ministry to expand “encouraging” wheat trials in Region 9

…1000 Blackbelly sheep for Guyana in matter of weeks

Kaieteur News – The prospects of Guyana growing wheat here seems very “encouraging” Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha has reported. So much so, that moves are currently being made to expand the wheat cultivation trials to a second location in a matters of weeks.

Minister Mustapha had explained earlier in the month that government was making an effort to commence the first trial of 20 wheat varieties before the end of May as part of moves to diversify Guyana’s food sector. However, the trial which has already commenced has yielded positive results so far. Minister Mustapha said that after speaking with the project’s lead scientist, Dr. Mahendra Persaud, he was informed of the good results arising from the small wheat batch being tried at the Burma Rice Research Station in Region 5.

“So, what Dr. Mahendra told me [is] that he started some [wheat trials] at the rice research station and the prospect looks very good.” “So, what he will do now is come out in open field to start that trial there and we are looking also at other locations in the country.”

Minister Mustapha related that it is the ministry’s hope that in a matter of two to three weeks time, “we’ll have at least two locations that will do the trials. We have about 49 lines and each line has potential to become a variety.” Apart from the rice research centre, the minister said eyes are on Region 9 for the second trial location given the climate and other factors in there.

“So, in another two to three weeks, we’ll have at least two locations in different parts of the country where the trial will commence.” The minister continued that about a half acre of land will be used to continue the trials. The crop will have to be grown two to three times as part of the trial runs to see if the crop can withstand climate and other factors that may hamper the easy cultivation of the product.

When minister Mustapha made the wheat trial announcement, he told journalists that the government was actively working with its Mexican counterparts to ensure the success of the trials. “We are in contact with our counterpart in especially Mexico. We are looking at a different variety of wheat. I am hoping by the end of this month or by next month latest, we can have the first trial with about 15 to 20 varieties to see the best one that can be grown in Guyana.”

On another food diversification project, the minister informed that the rear Blackbelly sheep would be in Guyana in another couple of weeks. He explained that currently, the animals are being quarantined in Barbados to ensure that they are delivered to Guyana healthy and disease free.

Mustapha said that he has already been in contact with his Agriculture counterpart in Barbados and was able to ascertain that the sheep were available and would be sent to Guyana soon. “So, hopefully in another couple weeks, we can have it [the Blackbelly sheep].” They don’t want to send the animals directly to Guyana after receiving them so they are quarantined before being coming here. “We will have the 1000 Blackbelly sheep, they are making preparations,” the Agriculture Minister assured.

Last March, President Irfaan Ali launched the US$3M Blackbelly sheep Project in Region Five, West Coast Berbice. Some 78 farmers are already on board with a focus being placed on youths and women playing a major role.