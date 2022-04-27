Gunmen snatch phones from engineer, manager on Hadfield Street

Kaieteur News – Two friends on Monday had their cell phones snatched by gunmen on a motorcycle while greeting each other on Hadfield Street Georgetown.

Police identified them as a 30-year-old aeronautical engineer and a 54-year-old business manager. The men lost their cell phones around 20:50hrs, an iPhone 7 valued at $65,000 and a Samsung Galaxy A2 valued at $42,000.

According to police, the engineer had gone to visit his girlfriend who resides at Hadfield Street. He reportedly parked his car in front of her home and she joined him inside the vehicle to chat.

During their conversation, the engineer reportedly saw his friend, the business manager, riding past on his motorcycle.

The engineer reportedly hailed him up and the manager stopped to greet him but while greeting each other, they noticed two men parking their motorcycle a short distance away from them. Police reported that the men walked up to the manager and one of them pointed a handgun at him while the other snatched his cell phone.

Upon seeing this, the engineer stepped out of the car to help his friend but was attacked by the gunmen and had his phone snatched too.

After robbing the friends, the bandits ran to their motorcycle and rode away.

The friends reported the matter to police and the engineer was successful in tracking his iPhone to a house located in Albouystown but when they got there no one was home.

Investigations are ongoing.