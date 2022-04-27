Gunmen snatch phones from engineer, manager on Hadfield Street

Latest update April 27th, 2022 1:09 AM
Apr 27, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two friends on Monday had their cell phones snatched by gunmen on a motorcycle while greeting each other on Hadfield Street Georgetown.
Police identified them as a 30-year-old aeronautical engineer and a 54-year-old business manager. The men lost their cell phones around 20:50hrs, an iPhone 7 valued at $65,000 and a Samsung Galaxy A2 valued at $42,000.
According to police, the engineer had gone to visit his girlfriend who resides at Hadfield Street. He reportedly parked his car in front of her home and she joined him inside the vehicle to chat.
During their conversation, the engineer reportedly saw his friend, the business manager, riding past on his motorcycle.
The engineer reportedly hailed him up and the manager stopped to greet him but while greeting each other, they noticed two men parking their motorcycle a short distance away from them. Police reported that the men walked up to the manager and one of them pointed a handgun at him while the other snatched his cell phone.
Upon seeing this, the engineer stepped out of the car to help his friend but was attacked by the gunmen and had his phone snatched too.
After robbing the friends, the bandits ran to their motorcycle and rode away.
The friends reported the matter to police and the engineer was successful in tracking his iPhone to a house located in Albouystown but when they got there no one was home.
Investigations are ongoing.
Apr 27, 2022Kaieteur News- Green Mango Media, the Georgetown-based company behind Climb Guyana, has launched a partnership with Basin Football Club in North Rupununi, including the provision of new male and...
Apr 27, 2022
Apr 27, 2022
Apr 27, 2022
Apr 27, 2022
Apr 27, 2022
Kaieteur News- Come September 2022, wild horses cannot stop me from regurgitating hate for some people I cultivated after... more
Kaieteur News – Guyanese were led to believe that the country’s hosting of the ICC Cricket would jump-start sustained... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM states led the way in the Organization of American States (OAS) on 21... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]