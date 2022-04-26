Teen remanded for murder of stepdad

Kaieteur News – Nineteen-year-old Joshua Williams was on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of his stepdad, Joseph Davis, a 41 year-old miner.

The teen, a labourer of Lot 20 Swan Soesdyke-Linden Highway appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which states that on March 27, 2022, at Swan Village, he murdered his stepfather.

The Magistrate remanded Williams to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 30, 2022.

Williams allegedly stabbed Davis, during an argument, which they had at their home in Swan Village on March 18, 2022. Davis was reportedly rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) soon after and was admitted in a critical condition.

However, on March 27, Davis succumbed to his stab wounds while receiving treatment.

The police later issued a wanted bulletin for the teen who managed to evade them for more than a month until he was nabbed in his father’s house located at Kuru Kururu, another village located along the same route.