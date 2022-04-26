Latest update April 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mason seen by police stabbing another man, charged with murder

Apr 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The suspect who was detained for the alleged killing of Sherwin Smith, the man who was stabbed in front of a police officer on Easter Monday at the Mabaruma Settlement ground, was on Friday charged for the offence.

Charged, Christopher Van-nooten

Making his first court appearance in the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, via Zoom, was 48-year-old Christopher Van-nooten, a mason of Barimanobo, Mabaruma, Region One.
Van-nooten was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on April 18, at the Mabaruma Settlement Ground, he murdered 44-year-old Smith of Kumaka Waterfront, Mabaruma. After the charge was read to him, he was remanded to prison by Magistrate Scarce who then adjourned the matter to May 17, 2022.
It was reported that Smith and Mason knew each other well and it is believed that a grievance between the two led to the stabbing.
According to a police report, an officer witnessed the moment Smith was stabbed and had intervened. The policeman, according to the report, was standing at the eastern gate of the ground performing his duties when he saw the suspect approaching Smith with a knife.
As the rank left his post to intervene, the suspect allegedly stabbed Smith twice to his body. The policeman managed to relieve the suspect of the weapon and arrested him immediately.
An injured Smith ran to a nearby car and was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was admitted in the emergency unit. Around 20:00hrs that night, the man succumbed to his injuries.
Van-nooten, who was taken into custody according to investigators, had claimed that he was not the person seen by the policeman stabbing Smith, and denied that he had anything to do with his death.
Although he claimed his innocence, investigators had evidence against him, and witnesses who saw him committing the heinous act.

