Missing girl turns up at police station

– tells cops she ran away from home

Kaieteur News – Erica Lall, a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing, showed-up at the Cove and John Police Station on Saturday and told police ranks that she had run away from home.

Lall was reported missing on Tuesday last and her mother was worried that she was being trafficked. After the case was reported by the media, the Trafficking in Persons Unit (TIP) along with the Ministry of Social Services and the Social Security’s Child Care and Protection Agency got busy.

However, according to Lall she was not a victim of trafficking nor was she missing. She said that she ran away because she was being abused at home. She told police that she had left her mother’s home on the East Coast of Demerara without informing her, and had headed to a friend’s house located on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Lall told police that she was able to locate the area via directions given to her by someone she had met on Facebook.

The teen girl further claimed that she had contacted her mother on the night she made the move and they had an argument. Indeed the mother had told police that she had received a call from a strange number informing her that her daughter is okay and would not be coming back.

The mother claimed that she tried calling back the number but got no answer leading her to believe that her daughter was going to be trafficked. Lall however, told ranks that she chose not to answer her mother’s call because of the argument they had.

Her decision to visit the police station was prompted by the various media reports stating that she was a missing person. Statements have since been taken from the young girl and she is presently in care of the Child Care and Protection Agency.