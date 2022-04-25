E’bo Police training college benefits from new computers, smart-board, chairs

Kaieteur News – The Richard Faikall Police College, located at Suddie on the Essequibo Coast received a donation of some thirty-five chairs on Wednesday last.

Kaieteur News was told that the donation was made by the Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation.

Sergeant Hanover, who commands the training college, said that the donation is timely as it will facilitate the training of recruits of the Guyana Police Force.

Meanwhile, the Police College which also houses the Zara Computer Centre benefited from donations of thirty brand new Computer systems along with its first ever Smartboard. Sergeant Handover explained that the new donations will foster collaborative and online learning in synchronous and asynchronous sessions.

He further said that the aim is to collaborate with schools and ministries to ensure maximum use of the newly installed smartboard. Regional Commander Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus vowed to ensure the newly installed equipment will be taken care of and used to benefit the Police and the people of Guyana.