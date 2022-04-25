Latest update April 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

E’bo Police training college benefits from new computers, smart-board, chairs

Apr 25, 2022 News

The recently donated smart board.

Kaieteur News – The Richard Faikall Police College, located at Suddie on the Essequibo Coast received a donation of some thirty-five chairs on Wednesday last.
Kaieteur News was told that the donation was made by the Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation.
Sergeant Hanover, who commands the training college, said that the donation is timely as it will facilitate the training of recruits of the Guyana Police Force.
Meanwhile, the Police College which also houses the Zara Computer Centre benefited from donations of thirty brand new Computer systems along with its first ever Smartboard. Sergeant Handover explained that the new donations will foster collaborative and online learning in synchronous and asynchronous sessions.
He further said that the aim is to collaborate with schools and ministries to ensure maximum use of the newly installed smartboard. Regional Commander Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus vowed to ensure the newly installed equipment will be taken care of and used to benefit the Police and the people of Guyana.

The donated chairs.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana Fight Night – Road to Redemption… Dharry lifts title despite distractions – Marques losses by split decision

Guyana Fight Night – Road to Redemption… Dharry lifts...

Apr 25, 2022

Kaieteur News By Sean Devers The much anticipated Road to Redemption Card at the Providence Stadium on Saturday night was among the biggest in the history of Boxing in Guyana with two WBC...
Read More
Narine beings reign as National Junior Chess Champion

Narine beings reign as National Junior Chess...

Apr 25, 2022

Janet Jagan Memorial Secondary Girls Tournament… Berbice High School overcomes NA/Canje to win title

Janet Jagan Memorial Secondary Girls...

Apr 25, 2022

GCOS to host anniversary softball competition in May

GCOS to host anniversary softball competition in...

Apr 25, 2022

Big Landing, Bidders, Cats to battle in Linden Town Week Dominoes finale today

Big Landing, Bidders, Cats to battle in Linden...

Apr 24, 2022

OTSCL President confident of hosting Canada Cup

OTSCL President confident of hosting Canada Cup

Apr 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]