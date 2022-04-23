Latest update April 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Clerk charged for embezzling over $1M from Internet Company

Apr 23, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Amrita Dharampaul, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara was on Friday placed on $200,000 bail for allegedly embezzling over $1 million dollars from Nexlink Communications.

The woman appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
She denied that between September 08, 2021, and October 21, 2021, at Church Street, Georgetown, while being employed with Nexlink Communication, she stole the total sum of $1,745,513 from the said company.
According to the facts, the young woman who was a cashier was assigned to a system to receive payments during her allotted working period when the company recognized that funds were missing.
The company then conducted an audit which confirmed the aforementioned missing funds. Further checks were made at the defendant’s system which showed payments were being backdated.
CCTV footage that was obtained also showed the defendant placing money in her jacket. She was arrested, told of the allegation and charged.
Dharampaul is expected to make her next court appearance on May 20, 2022.

