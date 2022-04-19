Kite flying returns to the Georgetown seawalls

Latest update April 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing and a halt to social activities, the joy of kite flying returned on Monday, much to the enjoyment of Guyanese across the country.
This newspaper visited the Georgetown seawalls and there many families were seen decked out in colourful outfits, as the loud sounds of kites singing in the air covered the crashing waves.
There was hardly enough room for vehicles to maneuver safely along the one-way seawall road, but the families, including many young boys and girls, still found joy as they tried their best to raise their kites.
Apr 19, 2022Carifta Games 2022… Guyana’s Attoya Harvey managed to secure another Gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Carifta Games that ended on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica. That piece of hardware will...
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – In 34 years of newspaper columns, I cannot count the times I have laughed on the occasions in which... more
Kaieteur News – When it comes to the renegotiation of the highly flawed oil agreement, Guyanese should no longer look... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the words of UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the war on Ukraine by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]