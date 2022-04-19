Kite flying returns to the Georgetown seawalls

Kaieteur News – After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing and a halt to social activities, the joy of kite flying returned on Monday, much to the enjoyment of Guyanese across the country.

This newspaper visited the Georgetown seawalls and there many families were seen decked out in colourful outfits, as the loud sounds of kites singing in the air covered the crashing waves.

There was hardly enough room for vehicles to maneuver safely along the one-way seawall road, but the families, including many young boys and girls, still found joy as they tried their best to raise their kites.