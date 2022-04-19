Dey wins Singh-0-Hardware and General Store cycle road race

Curtis Dey won the Singh-0-Hardware and General Store cycle road race which was contested on Sunday last on the West Coast of Demerara.

Dey clocked 1 hour 42 minutes 48 seconds to win the event which commenced at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara and proceeded to Parika, East Bank Essequibo before returning to the point of origin.

Christopher Griffith took the runner up spot, while Alex Medes placed third followed Paul De Nobrega, Kemwel Moses and Alexander Leung.

Leung won the junior category while Arjune Sookhai placed second and Sherwin Sampson was third.

Mendes took the top podium spot in the veteran under-50 division followed by Junior Niles and Walter Grant-Stuart in that order.

Tallim Shaw took the veteran over50 segment, while Ian Jackson placed second and Aloysius Periera took third place.

Clivecia Spencer won the female division while Marica Dick placed second.