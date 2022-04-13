Latest update April 13th, 2022 11:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Eight new Covid-19 cases; two patients in ICU

Apr 13, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – With eight persons recovering from the virus within the last 24 hour period, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday revealed that two patients are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.

The Ministry in its latest dashboard recorded eight new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,340. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 34,182 individuals are women while 29,158 are men.

The dashboard data further shows that nine persons are in institutional isolation, 98 are in home isolation and 15 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 62,005 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

7-a-side Softball Cricket set for Sunday at Zorg

7-a-side Softball Cricket set for Sunday at Zorg

Apr 13, 2022

Kaieteur News- -D. Gobin Agric Spares will be staging a 7-a-side knock out Softball Cricket competition in honour of the late Clive Gobin. Action commences at 09:30hrs and matches will be played on...
Read More
BK Quarry backs Bartica Easter Regatta

BK Quarry backs Bartica Easter Regatta

Apr 13, 2022

GFF publishes 2021 annual report sees significant progress despite COVID-19

GFF publishes 2021 annual report sees significant...

Apr 13, 2022

Hard Rock Cafe throws hat into Boxing Ring in Guyana

Hard Rock Cafe throws hat into Boxing Ring in...

Apr 13, 2022

Lady Jags fall short in pulsating stalemate

Lady Jags fall short in pulsating stalemate

Apr 13, 2022

Colin Croft appointed as Ambassador at Large for WINDIES MASTERS

Colin Croft appointed as Ambassador at Large for...

Apr 13, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Good news, bad years!

    Kaieteur News – The PPP/C has had 25 plus years in governing Guyana. During this period, they have developed considerable... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]