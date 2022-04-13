Eight new Covid-19 cases; two patients in ICU

With eight persons recovering from the virus within the last 24 hour period, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday revealed that two patients are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.

The Ministry in its latest dashboard recorded eight new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,340. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 34,182 individuals are women while 29,158 are men.

The dashboard data further shows that nine persons are in institutional isolation, 98 are in home isolation and 15 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 62,005 persons have recovered from the virus.