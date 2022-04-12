3 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 6 new cases recorded

Latest update April 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – With no COVID-19 fatality recorded for the month, the Ministry of Health in its daily reporting revealed on Monday that three patients are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.
The Ministry in its latest dashboard recorded six new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,332. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 34,174 individuals are women while 29,158 are men.
The dashboard data further shows that nine persons are in institutional isolation, 97 are in home isolation and 21 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,997 persons have recovered from the virus.

