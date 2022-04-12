3 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 6 new cases recorded

Latest update April 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With no COVID-19 fatality recorded for the month, the Ministry of Health in its daily reporting revealed on Monday that three patients are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.
The Ministry in its latest dashboard recorded six new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,332. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 34,174 individuals are women while 29,158 are men.
The dashboard data further shows that nine persons are in institutional isolation, 97 are in home isolation and 21 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,997 persons have recovered from the virus.
Apr 12, 2022Star Party Rental, GISE, Trophy Stall 1st Division cricket By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Winton Forrester’s 176 and Leon Johnson’s fine all-round performance spearheaded GCC to victory...
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Kaieteur News – A Member of Parliament telling a woman she needs a dildo; a minister allegedly sextexting a young woman;... more
Kaieteur News – America is winning the war in Ukraine. Though it is not a combatant in the physical hostilities, the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]