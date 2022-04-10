‘Taxi driver’ seen beating, forcing woman into car on Cemetery Road

– allegedly tried to run over eyewitness before driving away

Kaieteur News – Traffic was held up along Cemetery Road, Georgetown, on Saturday as motorists witnessed a man – believed to be a taxi driver – beating a Spanish-speaking woman and forcing her into his car.

The incident reportedly took place around 14:00hrs in the vicinity of the Cemetery Road Bridge that is currently under construction.

One of the eyewitnesses, a woman, had reportedly stepped out of her vehicle to intervene but when she tried, the man attempted to run her over with his car before driving away in the direction of ‘Back Road’.

Fearful that it could end deadly for the woman, some of the eyewitnesses visited Kaieteur News to relate the incident.

They had managed to take a photo of the car before it drove off and described it as a white Toyota Allion with licence plate HD 2435. Eyewitnesses also claimed that a taxi service (name provided) logo was seen on the car.

The matter has since been reported to police and ranks are on the lookout for the vehicle.

Contact was made with the taxi service but a representative insisted that the car was not registered there.

It is believed that the suspect might have obtained the taxi service’s logo in order to steal customers.

In the meantime, the relevant authorities are on the lookout for the car.