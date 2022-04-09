Latest update April 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

JJ Construction backs WeCare softball competition

Apr 09, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – JJ Construction has supported the WeCare Inter Region Softball Cricket competition which is set to conclude Sunday.

Director of JJ Construction Mr. Travis Ramdial (left) handing over sponsorship cheque to a representative of WeCare.

The entity recently presented a cheque to the organisers who expressed gratitude for the support.

Regions 6 Warner Brothers already secured their place in the final. The playoffs will see Adventure and Golden Fleece Sports Club from region 2 and Speed Boat Softball Team and Slayers from region 3 battling for a place in to the final.

The games get underway at 09:00hrs at a venue to be announced shortly.

 

Sports

Features/Columnists

