JJ Construction backs WeCare softball competition

Kaieteur News – JJ Construction has supported the WeCare Inter Region Softball Cricket competition which is set to conclude Sunday.

The entity recently presented a cheque to the organisers who expressed gratitude for the support.

Regions 6 Warner Brothers already secured their place in the final. The playoffs will see Adventure and Golden Fleece Sports Club from region 2 and Speed Boat Softball Team and Slayers from region 3 battling for a place in to the final.

The games get underway at 09:00hrs at a venue to be announced shortly.