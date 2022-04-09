Bids in for an ambulance for Region Three

Latest update April 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three through the office of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday received three bids for the supply and delivery of one new ambulance.
The companies that bid for the contract are Car Clean Enterprise who placed a bid of $11 million, Meditron Inc. who bid $12 million and Massy Motors Guyana Limited who bid $13 million.
Also the RDC received bids for the construction of a nursery school in Hydronie which is estimated to cost $54 million, the construction of a primary school in Zeelugt which is estimated at $166 and the extension of the dormitory at the Leonora Secondary School which is estimated to cost $30 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development- Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three
Supply and delivery of one new bus ambulance.
Supply and delivery of one refurbished twenty six seater bus.
Extension of Dormitory at Leonora Secondary School.
Construction of Hydronie Nursery School.
Construction of Zeelugt Primary School.
Rehabilitation of road in Goed Fortuin Squatting Area.
Regional Democratic Council of Region Five
Supply and delivery of one new all terrain ambulance.
Ministry of Public Works- Maritime Administration Department
Construction of beacons- Middle ground (wooden-large) Supply and Installation of wooden piles, platform and steel superstructure.
Construction of beacons (wooden-large with steel top structure).
Acquisition of beacon lights, accessories and spare (Waini, Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice).
Apr 09, 2022Kaieteur News – (BBC Sport) – Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliot Bonds said he is back to his best after 11 months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Bonds, 22, was on loan at...
Apr 09, 2022
Apr 09, 2022
Apr 09, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – In 2022, Rodney would have been 80 years if he was alive. It meant that Guyana would still have the... more
Kaieteur News – The formula for the appointment of a Chancellor and Chief Justice is not a problem. The source of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]