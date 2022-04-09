Bids in for an ambulance for Region Three

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three through the office of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday received three bids for the supply and delivery of one new ambulance.

The companies that bid for the contract are Car Clean Enterprise who placed a bid of $11 million, Meditron Inc. who bid $12 million and Massy Motors Guyana Limited who bid $13 million.

Also the RDC received bids for the construction of a nursery school in Hydronie which is estimated to cost $54 million, the construction of a primary school in Zeelugt which is estimated at $166 and the extension of the dormitory at the Leonora Secondary School which is estimated to cost $30 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development- Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three

Supply and delivery of one new bus ambulance.

Supply and delivery of one refurbished twenty six seater bus.

Extension of Dormitory at Leonora Secondary School.

Construction of Hydronie Nursery School.

Construction of Zeelugt Primary School.

Rehabilitation of road in Goed Fortuin Squatting Area.

Regional Democratic Council of Region Five

Supply and delivery of one new all terrain ambulance.

Ministry of Public Works- Maritime Administration Department

Construction of beacons- Middle ground (wooden-large) Supply and Installation of wooden piles, platform and steel superstructure.

Construction of beacons (wooden-large with steel top structure).

Acquisition of beacon lights, accessories and spare (Waini, Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice).