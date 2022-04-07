GCB/CWI Coaching Development programme began yesterday at LBI

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with Cricket West Indies (CWI) commenced its Coaching Education Development program from 09:00 hours yesterday at the GCB’s LBI training facility on the East Coast of Demerara and These development events are for individuals participating in the CWI Competition Coaching, Level One Course (Guyana).

This programme includes an online component which commenced on March 22, 2022, comprising over 40 participants drawn from the three counties.

The first of two practical assessments was done yesterday in sweltering at the beach-like LBI sward.

Before the commencement of the online component, potential participants were required to undertake the ICC Foundation Coaching and Child Protection Courses.

Apart from the online and face to face components of the course, the potential CWI Level One Coaches are also required to acquire a first aid certificate and police clearance as prerequisites to obtaining the CWI Level One Coaching Course.

At yesterday’s secession, National Women’s player Heema Singh from East Coast Demerara and 25-year-old Karishma Ramnauth of West Demerara were the pair of females involved.

Also present were Kevin McAdam, Deon Carew, Pernell Christie, Rawle Merell, Shawn Massiah, Jason George, Vishnu Ramjeet, Dwayne Benjamin, Sydartha Anandjit, Ajay Gainda, Vicky Rampersaud, Quincy Richardson, Ranole Bourne, Dameon Ross, Wayne Osborne, Nabeel Ali, Surendar Kissoonlall, Gregory Crandon, Gregory George, Rayon De Costa, Parmeshwar Persaud, Nathan Persaud and Stamond Daniels.

Trinidadian facilitators Keshava Ramphal and Ryerson Bhagoo, who are both from UWI St Augustine, were sent by CWI and were assisted by Brandon Ramlall of Trinidad, former Guyana a West Indies Test pacer Colin Stuart and former Guyana U-15 left-handed batsman Julian Moore who all certified tutors.

Today at the same times, former West Indies T20I Christopher Barnwell, Ex West Indies Test opener Rajendra Chandrika, National players Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, and Anthony Bramble are also expected to attend the sessions today.

National Women’s fast bowling all-rounder Akaze Thompson, Virendra Chintamani, Joel Amsterdam, Mirenda Cornelius, Krishna Singh, Orlando Tanner, Jermaine Maxwell, Ryan Shun, Mahendra Algu, Davindra Ramdihal, Terry Newton, Imran Baksh, LakramLatchman, Sharaz Ramcharran, Ravishwar Latif, Divine Ross, Nadine Smith, and Romario Samaroo are also scheduled to be involved.