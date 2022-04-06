5 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 10 new cases

Latest update April 6th, 2022 1:09 AM
Apr 06, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – After reporting one new case on Monday, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday revealed that within the last 24 hours, a total of 10 new infections were recorded.
According to the Ministry’s dashboard, the new cases were detected in Region Four, which recorded two and Region Six which recorded eight. This has brought the total number of cases in Guyana to 63,283.
The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, nine persons are in institutional isolation, 68 are in home isolation and 19 are in institutional quarantine.
Additionally, within the last assessed 24-hour period, eight persons recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 61,975.
