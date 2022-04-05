Ed. Ministry embraces technology to simplify access to its services

Kaieteur News – In order to simplify the services that it offers, the Ministry of Education has announced that all documents, which would normally be ‘hand-delivered’ to its 21 Brickdam, Georgetown Human Resources Department, pertaining to upgrade in status, transfer, secondment, etc., should be emailed to the following address: [email protected]

In a release the Ministry noted that as soon as the email is sent, an automatic receipt will be sent to the sender’s email to acknowledge receipt of the mail.

To process emails faster, the subject of the email should include the region the teacher is from, the nature of the matter and the teacher’s name, for example, “Region 4 Transfer John Smith” or “Region 9 Upgrade in Status Harry John”.

Also, the Ministry advised that each document sent will be processed within three working days. However, if more time is required, the Human Resources Department will communicate with the concerned party and advice of such.

This system, the Ministry noted, seeks to reduce the need to travel to Georgetown to deliver a letter. Additionally, using a digital system will ensure that correspondences are no longer misplaced.

It is expected that a similar system will be implemented by all Departments of Education across the country in a short while. “This new system,” the release added, “is the vision of the Minister of Education in simplifying access to the services offered by the Ministry.”