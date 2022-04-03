Covent Garden Secondary are East Bank Demerara Janet Jagan Memorial girls Windball Cricket champs

Kaieteur News – Covent Garden Secondary won the National Sports Commission/MCYS East Bank Demerara final of the 2022 Windball season opener, Janet Jagan Memorial Schoolgirls Windball Cricket tournament organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe, defeating rivals Diamond Secondary in a close battle.

Covent after winning the toss and inviting Diamond to take first strike saw them make 104-2, with Odessa France 54 (6sx8), Amelia Leal 24, Shemica Lewis and Alzura Fernandes scoring 14 runs apiece.

Covent Garden in reply, hit 108-0 from 4.3 overs with Shamaya DaCosta (6sx7, 4s x2) and Latifa Dublin (6sx7, 4sx2) both hitting 50 to see their team to victory.

Friendship Secondary finished in 3rd place.