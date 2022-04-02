Canal No.1 pump station pegged at $649 million

Latest update April 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2022 News
– but contractor bids $50M below engineer’s estimate
Kaieteur News – One of the six contractors vying to construct a pump station at Canal Number 1 on the West Bank of Demerara which is estimated to cost some $649,820,050 million, has bid $50 million lower than the engineer’s price to do the job. The procuring entity for this project is the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).
During the opening of tenders on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that Platinum Investments Inc., Samaroo Investment, Well Built Construction Service, Yunas Civil & Building Construction Service, Rupan Ramoutar Investment and VR Construction have placed bids for the contract.
While five contractors have placed bids ranging from $639 million to $896 million, it was Platinum Investments Inc. that bid the lowest at $599 million to execute the construction of the pump station.
It should be noted that this project forms part of the $13 billion that was allotted in the budget this year to upgrade drainage and irrigation systems across the country.
Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh who presented the national budget back in January, had said that in strengthening the drainage and irrigation network across all regions his government has allocated over $1 billion to procure 37 new mobile pumps to be installed along the coast, in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, in areas identified to be vulnerable to flooding.
“Further, 100 tractor-driven pumps will be purchased to be utilised in all coastal Regions. This will be complemented by the construction and rehabilitation of pump stations at Canal No. 1, A-Line sluice WBD, Charity and Cozier, which will benefit over 9,500 acres of coastal farmlands,” he explained.
Following the opening of that project, bids were also received for the provision of consultancy services for the design review and supervision for the construction of the Canal Number 1 pump station.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Agriculture – National Drainage and Irrigation Authority
Construction of pump station at Canal No. 1, Region Three.
Bidder Amount Tendered
Platinum Investments Inc. $599,019,135
Samaroo Investment $877,337,577
Well Built Construction Service $643,249,493
Yunas Civil & Building Construction Service $672,313,400
Rupan Ramoutar Investment $896,766,290
VR Construction Inc. $639,430,495
Engineer’s Estimate $649,820,050
Provision of consultancy for the design review and supervision for the construction of pump station at Canal No.1.
Bidder Amount Tendered
SRKN,gineering $24,360,000
Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultancy Inc. $18,071,850
E & A Consultants Inc. $19,380,000
Innovative Engineering Consultancy Service Inc. $15,591,000
CB & Associates Inc. $17,608,440
GR Engineering Co. $14,700,000
Office of the President
Rental of building.
Bidder Amount Tendered
Gemini Investments $24,000,000 (vat exclusive)
Queensway Security Service Inc. $41,040,000
Michael George $20,450,000
Procurement of security services.
Bidder Amount Tendered
Castle Security Service Inc. $4,328,352
Amalgamated Security Service Guyana Inc. $4,557,246
RK’s Guyana Security Service $4,111,934
Brothers Security Inc. $5,064,746
Strategic Action Security Limited $3,397,784
Queensway Security Service Inc. $6,311,406
Nel Global Security Co. Inc. $3,854,400
Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)
Consultancy services for training in onshore spill response techniques for the GEA.
Bidder Amount Tendered
No Bids Received
Transport and Harbours Department
Acquisition and supply of spares for vessels.
Bidder Amount Tendered
Dax Contracting Services $177,093,930
Brinco Shipping & Trading Co. Limited $212,949,131
Guyana Elections Commission
Prequalification of contractors/suppliers for mechanical works.
Bidder Amount Tendered
Terry Dass Mechanic Shop –
Kerry Jarvis –
Andy’s auto Electrical & Repairs –
AJ General Services –
RRT Enterprises & Auto Sales –
Ideal Autos –
VN Contracting Services –
Backholding Inc. –
Car Care Enterprises –
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Security services for Lot 1: Tuschen Call Centre, Lot 2: Enmore Call Centre and Lot 3: Coldingen Office Building.
Bidder Amount Tendered
Kalibur Security Lot1 $8,179,053
Lot 2 $10,905,404
Lot3 $15,356,530
Strategic Action Security Limited Lot1 $6,878,304
Lot2 $9,171,072
Lot3 $14,067,600
Nel Global Security Co. Inc. Lot1 $10,278,400
Lot2 $7,708,800
Lot3 $9,344,000
Elite Protection Service Inc. Lot1 $9,986,400
Lot2 $13,315,200
Lot3 $21,637,200
Amalgamated Security Service Guyana Inc. Lot1 $12,922,675
Lot2 $9,692,006
RK’s Guyana Security Service Lot1 $8,286,250
Lot2 $11,048,333
Lot3 $15,991,008
Castle Security Service Inc. Lot1 $8,722,368
Lot2 $11,629,824
Lot3 $16,355,124
Brothers Security Firm Inc. Lot1 $10,253,887
Lot2 $13,670,515
Lot3 $8,544,072
