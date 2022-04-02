Canal No.1 pump station pegged at $649 million

– but contractor bids $50M below engineer’s estimate

Kaieteur News – One of the six contractors vying to construct a pump station at Canal Number 1 on the West Bank of Demerara which is estimated to cost some $649,820,050 million, has bid $50 million lower than the engineer’s price to do the job. The procuring entity for this project is the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

During the opening of tenders on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that Platinum Investments Inc., Samaroo Investment, Well Built Construction Service, Yunas Civil & Building Construction Service, Rupan Ramoutar Investment and VR Construction have placed bids for the contract.

While five contractors have placed bids ranging from $639 million to $896 million, it was Platinum Investments Inc. that bid the lowest at $599 million to execute the construction of the pump station.

It should be noted that this project forms part of the $13 billion that was allotted in the budget this year to upgrade drainage and irrigation systems across the country.

Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh who presented the national budget back in January, had said that in strengthening the drainage and irrigation network across all regions his government has allocated over $1 billion to procure 37 new mobile pumps to be installed along the coast, in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, in areas identified to be vulnerable to flooding.

“Further, 100 tractor-driven pumps will be purchased to be utilised in all coastal Regions. This will be complemented by the construction and rehabilitation of pump stations at Canal No. 1, A-Line sluice WBD, Charity and Cozier, which will benefit over 9,500 acres of coastal farmlands,” he explained.

Following the opening of that project, bids were also received for the provision of consultancy services for the design review and supervision for the construction of the Canal Number 1 pump station.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture – National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Construction of pump station at Canal No. 1, Region Three.

Bidder Amount Tendered

Platinum Investments Inc. $599,019,135

Samaroo Investment $877,337,577

Well Built Construction Service $643,249,493

Yunas Civil & Building Construction Service $672,313,400

Rupan Ramoutar Investment $896,766,290

VR Construction Inc. $639,430,495

Engineer’s Estimate $649,820,050

Provision of consultancy for the design review and supervision for the construction of pump station at Canal No.1.

Bidder Amount Tendered

SRKN,gineering $24,360,000

Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultancy Inc. $18,071,850

E & A Consultants Inc. $19,380,000

Innovative Engineering Consultancy Service Inc. $15,591,000

CB & Associates Inc. $17,608,440

GR Engineering Co. $14,700,000

Office of the President

Rental of building.

Bidder Amount Tendered

Gemini Investments $24,000,000 (vat exclusive)

Queensway Security Service Inc. $41,040,000

Michael George $20,450,000

Procurement of security services.

Bidder Amount Tendered

Castle Security Service Inc. $4,328,352

Amalgamated Security Service Guyana Inc. $4,557,246

RK’s Guyana Security Service $4,111,934

Brothers Security Inc. $5,064,746

Strategic Action Security Limited $3,397,784

Queensway Security Service Inc. $6,311,406

Nel Global Security Co. Inc. $3,854,400

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Consultancy services for training in onshore spill response techniques for the GEA.

Bidder Amount Tendered

No Bids Received

Transport and Harbours Department

Acquisition and supply of spares for vessels.

Bidder Amount Tendered

Dax Contracting Services $177,093,930

Brinco Shipping & Trading Co. Limited $212,949,131

Guyana Elections Commission

Prequalification of contractors/suppliers for mechanical works.

Bidder Amount Tendered

Terry Dass Mechanic Shop –

Kerry Jarvis –

Andy’s auto Electrical & Repairs –

AJ General Services –

RRT Enterprises & Auto Sales –

Ideal Autos –

VN Contracting Services –

Backholding Inc. –

Car Care Enterprises –

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Security services for Lot 1: Tuschen Call Centre, Lot 2: Enmore Call Centre and Lot 3: Coldingen Office Building.

Bidder Amount Tendered

Kalibur Security Lot1 $8,179,053

Lot 2 $10,905,404

Lot3 $15,356,530

Strategic Action Security Limited Lot1 $6,878,304

Lot2 $9,171,072

Lot3 $14,067,600

Nel Global Security Co. Inc. Lot1 $10,278,400

Lot2 $7,708,800

Lot3 $9,344,000

Elite Protection Service Inc. Lot1 $9,986,400

Lot2 $13,315,200

Lot3 $21,637,200

Amalgamated Security Service Guyana Inc. Lot1 $12,922,675

Lot2 $9,692,006

RK’s Guyana Security Service Lot1 $8,286,250

Lot2 $11,048,333

Lot3 $15,991,008

Castle Security Service Inc. Lot1 $8,722,368

Lot2 $11,629,824

Lot3 $16,355,124

Brothers Security Firm Inc. Lot1 $10,253,887

Lot2 $13,670,515

Lot3 $8,544,072