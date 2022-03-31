Latest update March 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Falling tree branch kills miner

Mar 31, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A conversation between two friends on Tuesday ended abruptly after a tree branch fell and killed one of them at Two Points Backdam located along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
Dead is Daymon Gibson, 38, a gold miner of Lot 17 Caribese Hill, Bartica. The tragedy according to police occurred around midday. Investigators learnt that Gibson owned a four inch land dredge in the backdam and a friend had visited his camp that day.
Together, they went to the work ground where his operation was set up and were chatting with each other not too far from the pit. That conversation however ended abruptly. According to reports, a crackling sound was heard but the men barely had enough time to react. They tried to run but only one of them narrowly escaped. Gibson was struck to his head and was subsequently pinned.
Gibson’s workers reportedly saw what happened and immediately stopped what they were doing and rushed to assist him. A severely injured Gibson was rushed via boat to the Chinese owned Aurora Gold Mines, located a short distance away from the backdam. Upon arrival, a doctor working with the company based at its operations there, pronounced Gibson dead. He was later taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital for further examination before being transported to the hospital’s mortuary.

