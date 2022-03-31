Ansa Mcal launches Ariel June millionaire promotion

Kaieteur News – Ansa McAl Guyana Limited on Wednesday launched its Ariel June Millionaire Promotion where consumers will participate to win the grand prize of $1,000,000 while the consolation prizes will be $100,000, $75,000 and $50,000 and hampers valued at $15,000.

The promotion was first launched in 2012 and has been executed consistently every year since, except for2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promotion will run from April 1 to June 20. To participate, persons will have to submit one packet of Ariel except the 95g in an envelope with name, address, telephone number and drop into entry box provided. The promotion will be executed at outlets in Georgetown, Berbice, Bartica, Linden and Essequibo. A list of participating outlets will be posted on the company’s Facebook page – Ansa Mcal Guyana Ariel as well as on Ansa Mcal Guyana Procter and Gamble (P&G). First drawing will be on the 28th April, second drawing 30th May and the final 24th June. “Ariel is also looking forward to doing more promotions to give back to our customers for their continuous support throughout the year. We wish our participants the best of luck!” the company said in a release following the launch yesterday.