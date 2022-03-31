Latest update March 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

$1M reward offer for info on missing man

Mar 31, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A reward of $1M is being offered by the relatives of a man who mysteriously disappeared from his Lot 57 Leopold Street, Georgetown home some two years ago.

Missing Ricardo Rockey DeFrance

The missing man has been identified as Ricardo Rocky DeFrance who was 36-years-old at the time he reportedly went missing. He was last seen in January 2020, by his landlord who owns a restaurant in the area.
DeFrance was an American Citizen but was deported to Guyana at the age of 17 and over time had developed a drug addiction problem. To take him off the streets, his relatives, all of whom live overseas, made a decision in 2019 to contract his landlord to take care of him. Speaking with Kaieteur News on Tuesday, his sister, Sophia DeFrance, said that they paid his landlord to provide meals for him and for the room where he slept for one year. DeFrance would make contact with them regularly but coming to the end of that year, they lost contact with him.
They began to query but no one knew where he was. The landlord too told them that he last saw DeFrance in January 2020. A report has been lodged with police but to date, they have been unable to locate DeFrance. Recently, they have been receiving rumours that DeFrance was murdered but police have been unable to confirm these reports. The family has now decided to offer a reward of $1M to anyone who might know of his whereabouts. Contact can be made with the nearest police station or with family members on +1 (347)-666-6210.

