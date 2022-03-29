Wellman aiming for glory in debut overseas tourney

Local softball team Wellman recently wrapped up preparations for the upcoming Florida Cup with a couple of wins.

The Florida Cup marks their debut in an overseas competition. Wellman will compete in the over-50 division and will be looking to go all the way and with the likes of Wayne Jones, Jagdesh Persaud, Lakeram Singh, Mohamed Rafeek and Peter Persaud in their lineup, the team have the firepower to excel.

The squad reads; Wellman- Wayne Jones, Lakeram Singh, Lloyd Ruplall, Khemraj Sumair, Peter Persaud, Mohamed Rafeek, Anil Beharry, Clive Canterbury, Dennis Mangru, Ricky Deonarain, Jagdesh Persaud, Roger Mattar, Michael Balkarran, Saheed Adam and Seenarine Ramkumar.

The tournament will commence on March 31 and conclude on April 2.