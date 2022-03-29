Latest update March 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wellman aiming for glory in debut overseas tourney

Mar 29, 2022 Sports

Local softball team Wellman recently wrapped up preparations for the upcoming Florida Cup with a couple of wins.

Wellman team will be making their debut in an overseas competition in the Orlando Cup.

The Florida Cup marks their debut in an overseas competition. Wellman will compete in the over-50 division and will be looking to go all the way and with the likes of Wayne Jones, Jagdesh Persaud, Lakeram Singh, Mohamed Rafeek and Peter Persaud in their lineup, the team have the firepower to excel.
The squad reads; Wellman- Wayne Jones, Lakeram Singh, Lloyd Ruplall, Khemraj Sumair, Peter Persaud, Mohamed Rafeek, Anil Beharry, Clive Canterbury, Dennis Mangru, Ricky Deonarain, Jagdesh Persaud, Roger Mattar, Michael Balkarran, Saheed Adam and Seenarine Ramkumar.
The tournament will commence on March 31 and conclude on April 2.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Wellman aiming for glory in debut overseas tourney

Wellman aiming for glory in debut overseas tourney

Mar 29, 2022

Local softball team Wellman recently wrapped up preparations for the upcoming Florida Cup with a couple of wins. The Florida Cup marks their debut in an overseas competition. Wellman will compete in...
Read More
“Very proud of Amsterdam’s achievement” says GBA Head

“Very proud of Amsterdam’s achievement”...

Mar 29, 2022

Regal depart for Florida Cup, to compete in Over-40 and Over-50 divisions

Regal depart for Florida Cup, to compete in...

Mar 29, 2022

Guyana tackle T&T in decider tonight – Jaguars defeat Tridents 5-0

Guyana tackle T&T in decider tonight –...

Mar 29, 2022

Unbeaten Drayton crowned champion

Unbeaten Drayton crowned champion

Mar 29, 2022

Guillermo Escarraga storm to victory in Genuine Auto Spares Golf Tournament

Guillermo Escarraga storm to victory in Genuine...

Mar 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]