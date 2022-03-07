RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour teams launched the third edition of Basil Butcher Trust Fund with support of the Butcher Family

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Namilco Thunderbolt Flour First Division Team along with their Under 21 counterparts launched the third edition of the Basil Butcher Trust Fund at a simple ceremony at the Area H Ground. The team since 2020 has been hosting the trust fund in memory of the legendary test player who died in December 2019 in the USA after a period of illness.

The teams handed over three bicycles valued at seventy thousand dollars to two under17 players and a single parent mother of three children. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at the handing over ceremony stated that the cycles were sponsored by three children of Basil Butcher and is the start of several projects in 2022 under the trust fund. Among the other projects planned under the trust fund are the distribution of more cycles, school bags, school uniforms, educational grants, food hampers and the hosting of several awards programmes for youths, police officers and medical workers among others.

Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board disclosed that hundreds of youths over the last two years have benefitted from the trust fund in the form of cycles, educational materials, cricket gears, sports equipment, clothing, footwear and educational grants. The fund has also contributed office equipment, stationery, medical items among others to several public institutions. Thousands of food hampers were also shared out across Berbice in response to the covid 19 pandemic and flooding crises.

RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Jonathan Rampersaud urged the recipients to take care of the cycles and also to always promote the legacy of the late Basil Butcher. He expressed gratitude to the family of the late legend with special mention being made of Blossom, Bruce and Basil Butcher Jnr. Butcher played 44 test matches for the West Indies between 1958 to 1968, scoring 3104 runs at an average of 43.11 with seven centuries and sixteen half centuries. Butcher was also a Wisden Cricketer of the year in 1970 and later played a great role in the development of the game in Linden, where he captained the first division team for a very long time. He also served on the Guyana Cricket Board as a Vice President and as Chairman of the West Indies Selection Committee. For many years, Butcher also gave back to the game via a Basil Butcher Cricket Fund, which provided gears to young cricketers. One of the players who benefitted from his kindness is current West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer.

The RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour teams are sponsored by the National Milling Company(NAMILCO) and among the players are Kelvin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Slyus Tyndall, Eon Hooper, Delbert Hicks, Keith Simpson, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia and Chanderpaul Govindan.