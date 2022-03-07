Govt. takes IDB loan to build water systems at schools to fight Covid-19

Latest update March 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has secured a loan from the Inter American Development Bank to boost its fight against Covid-19 and also support vulnerable populations affected by the virus.
According to a public request for proposals, as advertised, it intends to apply some of that money towards the construction or rehabilitation of water systems at schools.
The implementing agency has been listed as the Ministry of Education.
As such, the Ministry of Education has begun inviting sealed bids from interested suppliers.
Qualifications to secure the project contract, according to the request, includes completion of at least two jobs of a similar nature in the past five years and concrete mixes, environmental officers and other criteria, as set out in the bidding documents. Potential bidders would have to make a formal application to the ministry before submission by March 15. Electronic bidding will not be permitted as well as late bids will be rejected.
