Edghill concerned about reckless road use

…15 road deaths so far for 2022

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Friday expressed great concern about the country’s current death rate resulting from road fatalities.

“As the Minister of Public Works, who is responsible for Guyana’s road transportation network, it is of great concern to me and my Ministry that some persons continue to use the roads in a reckless and uncaring manner, which in many instances result in the death or injury to themselves and innocent road users,” Edghill Stated.

To date 15 persons have lost their lives as a result of 14 road accidents however when compared with the same period for last year where 20 persons died from 19 accidents.

According to Edghill, it is significantly alarming that in 2021, 14 of the 20 persons killed during the same time period were among the most vulnerable classes of road users, specifically 2 pedal cyclists, 8 motor cyclists and 4 pedestrians. While at March 3, 2022 of the 15 killed the vulnerable classes accounted for 7, of which 2 were pedal cyclists, 3 were motor cyclists and 2 were pedestrians.

Throughout the entire year of 2021 a total of 99 persons were killed when compared with 139 persons who lost their lives in 2020, which shows a 29 per cent reduction. What is very notable, Edghill said, is that the vulnerable class of road users which includes pedal cyclists, motor cyclists and pedestrians accounted for 67.7 per cent of the total deaths in 2021. While in 2020 they accounted for 79.9 per cent.

Further, according to information received from the Guyana Police Force it was proven that both pedal and motor cyclists combined accounted for 37.4% of the deaths in 2021 and 56.1% in 2020. As a result of the above mentioned, the minister implores all pedal and motor cyclists and their pillion riders to use helmets. Too many Guyanese are riding around without helmets, he stressed.

“I urge pedestrians to exercise caution when crossing our roads, and with the advent of four lane roads, consideration should be given that it will take more time to cross. Proper judgment is required,” the Minister said.

“As the Minister of Public Works, I will examine with my colleagues, to encourage legislation to ensure stricter controls be it the training/re-training of drivers/ riders, higher fines or stiffer penalties and a studied approach for the introduction of a demerit system,” Edghill explained.

The minister went on to call upon all Guyanese as we build new super highways, improve and rehabilitate community roads, expand our Hinterland Road Networks and provide alternative routes for easy access, reducing congestion and cutting travel time that we observe the Five C’s: Care, Courtesy, Caution, Consideration and Common sense.