Chinese, Brazilian firms among 36 bidding to upgrade hinterland bridges to ‘international standards’

Latest update February 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Brazilian firm, Construction Cobra Eireli are among 36 companies vying for the contract to upgrade 32 hinterland bridges to international standards, stretching from Kurupukari to Lethem.
This was revealed on Tuesday, during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The procuring entity undertaking this project is the Ministry of Public Works.
Kaieteur News understands that the project will be divided into six lots, and according to the Ministry’s engineer, Lot one is estimated to cost $425,691,078; Lot two $587,828,534; Lot three $604,418,415; Lot four $530,530,345; Lot five $539,379,456 and Lot Six $473,514,325.
The locations where the bridges would be built are: Iwokrama, Pirara, Surama, Camudi Bash, Annai, Yararinta, Genip Landing, Massara Junction, Point Ranch and Hunt Oil. This publication was told that the intention to fix these bridges is not because they are in a poor state but to upgrade them to international standards. International standards meaning, reconstructing the wooden structure bridges with concrete. Upon completion the bridges i would have the capability to accommodate heavier vehicles which usually traverse the Kurupukari to Lethem trail. In this year’s budget, the government had allocated the sum of $4.1 billion for the re-construction of several bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem corridor, noting that it will support the phased construction of the Linden to Lethem highway.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Reconstruction of hinterland bridges from Kurupukari to Lethem (Lot 1 to 6).
