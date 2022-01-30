Golden Jaguars meet Barbados today

Kaieteur News – Guyana Golden Jaguars take on Barbados tonight 8pm Guyana time at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Barbados lost 1-0 to Suriname on Friday at the same venue in a match without spectators but witnessed by the entire Guyana contingent.

An upbeat Jamaal Shabazz marks his return at the helm of the Golden Jaguars by facing his compatriot and friend Russell Latapy, who is in Head Coach of the Bajan team.

“Every time I wear the Guyana colours I feel a sense of pride, deep love and respect for a nation that has adopted me as their own.

“The pens of our short preparation has been lifted and the ink has dried. What has been written for us in this game, will come to pass, stated Coach Shabazz in his now familiar philosophical tone.

“The players are very eager for this game and their desire is going to be a big factor in its outcome,” he added.

The Guyana team includes two under 20 players Omari Glasgow and Darron Niles, while no fewer than ten other players are under23s.

Shabazz views the youthful composition as a positive and an opportunity.

“I am impressed with the attitude of this young bunch in training and in the way seniors like Daniel Wilson and Colin Nelson have stepped up in leadership roles.

“Omari (Glasgow) and Darron (Niles) are at the start of their senior team careers and for players like Kelsey Benjamin, Job Ceasar, Sese Norville, Ryan Hackett, Chris Macey and Nicholas McArthur they must show us that they are capable of carrying the basket in the absence of the overseas players.

Shabazz pointed out that his staff which includes (Wayne Dover and Charles Pollard) deliberately went for a locally based contingent for these two matches.

“We have guys who been training for years but not getting a chance to play. This match presents an opportunity for them to compete.

Taking nothing away from Barbados, Shabazz thinks it’s going to be a good match up with more than football at stake.

“Off course we saw Barbados were very organized against Suriname and narrowly lost 1 nil.

“We and the Bajans have history both on and off the field. Just ask the Bajan immigration,” quipped Shabazz.

“So it’s going to be very keenly contested encounter. This one is for our GT living in Barbados,” he added.

Guyana starting line-up named subject to covid testing is as follows.

Sese Norville, Nicolai Andrews, Kevin Dundas, Colin Nelson and Shemar Fraser (defenders), Daniel Wilson, Job Ceasar and Pernel Schultz in midfield, with Omari Glasgow, Nicholas McArthur and Kelsey Benjamin as forwards.

The substitutes are: Alex Murray, Marcus Wilson, Bevan Baker, Thevron Pluck, Clive Nobrega, Leo Lovell, Ryan Hackett, Chris Macey, Darron Niles, Trayon Bobb, Jamal Perriera.