Central Bank to launch $2000 note

Kaieteur News – In honour of Guyana’s 55 years of independence, the Central Bank will soon introduce a $2000 bank note. It is set to feature the Guyana Flag to reflect the nation’s strong sense of identity, the Wai-Wai pattern as a show of respect for the country’s indigenous heritage, and six children that represent the inherent ethnic races while serving as a symbol of President, Irfaan Ali’s “One Guyana” vision.
Kaieteur News understands that the new denomination will be printed on a substrate called polymer that is already popular around the world for its security features, durability, cleanliness, and low impact on the environment.
Speaking briefly with this newspaper yesterday, Central Bank Governor, Dr. Gobind Ganga said the $2000 note was chosen for easy integration into the system. He said its features are also in keeping with the Head of State’s push for a “One Guyana.”
This newspaper understands that the note goes into circulation next month.

