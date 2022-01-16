Latest update January 16th, 2022 12:55 AM

3-year-old among 5 latest COVID-19 fatalities – 1,065 new cases recorded

Jan 16, 2022

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that five more individuals have succumbed to COVID-19. The deaths are that of four males – a three-year-old and 58-year-old from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4) both of whom passed away on January 9 without their vaccination status being known, a partially vaccinated 48-year-old from Pomeroon-Supenaam who passed away on January 14 and a 61-year-old from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara who passed away on January 15 without his status being known – and a fully vaccinated 74-year-old woman from Pomeroon-Supenaam who passed away on January 13. Their deaths have brought the country’s death toll to 1,086.
Also, the Ministry revealed in its dashboard yesterday that there are 1,065 new cases which have brought the total number of cases recorded to 50,121. Currently there are 15 individuals in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 170 are in institutional isolation, 9,548 are in home isolation and five are in institutional quarantine. To date a total of 39,302 persons who were infected have recovered.

