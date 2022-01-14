Latest update January 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

GCB Name Teams for 2nd trial match at Albion from 14-17

Jan 14, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the two teams for the second trial match in the GCB’s Best of Best Four-Day Tournament.
As done in the first match, which ended in a draw, the second of the three scheduled matches will be led by Leon Johnson and Keemo Paul.
This match was initially scheduled to begin on Wednesday January 12, 2022 but was rescheduled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the group.
It will now be played at the Albion Community Centre ground on January 14-17, 2022. The scheduled time for the match is from 0930-16:30 hours each day.
Teams: Leon Johnson’s Team: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevlon Anderson, Sachin Singh, Leon Johnson, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemol Savory, Ronaldo Ali Mohammed, Kevin Sinclair, Leon Swamy, Chaitram Balgobin, Kevin Umroa, Sharaz Ramcharran, Trevor Stanislaus, Nial Smith, Ronsford Beaton and Demetri Cameron.
Keemo Paul’s Team: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Trevon Griffith, Tevin Imlach, Vishaul Singh, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Keemo Paul, Aaron Beharry, Junior Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Anthony Adams, Richie Looknauth, Steven Sankar, Keon Joseph, Qumar Torrington, Sylus Tyndall and Nealand Cadogan.
The dates for the third and final match will be January 20-23, 2022 at a venue to be announced.

