Ministry records 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 665 new cases

Latest update January 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that three more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,073.
The country’s latest fatalities are that of three men, a 71-year-old and a 77-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and an 81-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 665 new cases within the last 24-hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 46,005.
The dashboard also shows that 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 89 are in institutional isolation, 6,538 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 38,292 persons have recovered from the virus.
