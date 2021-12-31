Region 3 resident is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update December 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that a 69-year-old man from Region Three, who contracted the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has died. According to the Ministry, the man was an unvaccinated patient who died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,052.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 157 new cases, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 39,395.
The dashboard also shows that seven persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 30 are in institutional isolation, 711 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,595 persons have recovered from the virus.
Dec 31, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in keeping with its promise to play national matches within the three counties, as against the centralized location of Demerara, has scheduled two...
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – All columnists look back as the year moves into history on its last day. I will do just that. For now,... more
Kaieteur News – What occurred in the National Assembly on Wednesday should come as no surprise. This column has long... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]o.com