Region 3 resident is country's latest COVID-19 fatality

Dec 31, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that a 69-year-old man from Region Three, who contracted the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has died. According to the Ministry, the man was an unvaccinated patient who died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,052.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 157 new cases, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 39,395.
The dashboard also shows that seven persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 30 are in institutional isolation, 711 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,595 persons have recovered from the virus.

