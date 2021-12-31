$40M spent to repair 151 fire hydrants – Fire Chief

Kaieteur News – Of the 235 fire hydrants said to be inoperable around the capital city, a total of 151 were completely repaired at a cost of $40 million.

This is according to Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, who told Kaieteur News that the sum of $40 million was allocated for the repairs of 151 fire hydrants. The repairs, he noted, have been completed and the second phase is expected to begin in January.

The repairs, he said, would continue until all 235 of the inoperable hydrants around Georgetown are fully repaired.

This publication had previously reported that out of the 600 fire hydrants that are located around Georgetown, 235 were found to be inoperable, during an inspection which was conducted by the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud and the Fire Chief.

According to Edoo, the Guyana Fire Service could not afford the repairs through its budget sums and as a result had to resort to a supplementary provision.

A total sum of $1.5B was allocated to the Fire Service in the 2021 National budget, and out of this $18M was slated to be used for the maintenance of infrastructures.