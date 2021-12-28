One executed, another shot dead during robbery

– Christmas Eve killings rock Albouystown

Kaieteur News – Moments before families were about to celebrate Christmas, the relatives of Deon Charles, 28, and Garfield Newton, 36, were thrown into a state of mourning, after they were killed separately, an hour apart in the Albouystown community, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News understands that Newton, a bodyguard attached to Beharry Group of Companies, was shot dead during the course of a robbery just about 22:00hrs Christmas Eve night at Campbell Street, Albouystown, while Charles, of Middle Road, La Penitence was killed execution-style, about 23:50hrs at James Street, Albouystown.

According to police reports, moments before Newton was killed, he visited a goldsmith in the Campbell Street area, where he collected a silver hand band, a gold chain and two gold rings which he had taken to be cleaned earlier.

It was while heading back to his company’s vehicle—which was parked on Sussex Street—that the fatal incident occurred.

The goldsmith told police that about five minutes after Newton left to go to his vehicle, a teenager came and informed him that that the person (Newton) who came to collect the jewelry was shot and lying on the street.

Immediately after hearing this, the goldsmith reported that he went out to the street and saw Newton lying motionless on his abdomen.

The Emergency Medical Technicians that were summoned to the scene pronounced Newton dead on the spot.

His body which bore a gunshot wound to his chest was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits a Post Mortem examination.

According to reports, detectives on the scene found that the jewelry Newton reportedly had in his possession, a firearm and ammunition, property of the company and a cell phone were all missing.

Information reaching investigators has since revealed that three men in a motorcar were seen This publication was yesterday reliably informed from sources close to the investigation that two suspects were apprehended and are in police custody.

Meanwhile, just about 23:50hrs that same night on James Street, police said Charles was gunned down.

According to police reports, Charles was seen standing on the southern side of the street when a white ‘Axio’ motorcar came from the eastern direction and stop in front of him.

It was reported to the police, that two men exited the car and approached Charles, after which a loud explosion, suspected to be that of a gunshot, was heard.

Police revealed that the young man fell to the ground and the two men re-entered the car and made good their escape.

A wounded Charles was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The dead man’s body was examined and a gunshot wound was seen on the left side of his head. His body was removed and taken to the mortuary. Police noted that efforts made to locate the suspects have so far proven futile. Nevertheless, investigations into the men’s killings are ongoing.