Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1000 with three new deaths

Kaieteur News – Approximately 1001 persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died.

This is according to the Ministry of Health, which recorded three new COVID-19 fatalities yesterday. In a press release, the Ministry revealed that the latest fatalities are that of two fully vaccinated persons and an unvaccinated person.

Guyana’s latest fatalities are that of three men, a 65-year-old and a 70-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), and a 59-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam). It was reported that the men died over a four-day period (November 30 to December 3), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 41 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,068.

The dashboard also shows that there are 17 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 63 persons in institutional isolation, 963 in home isolation, and none in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,024 persons have recovered from the virus.

