Teen dies after falling off building at construction site in E’bo

Kaieteur News – Police on the Essequibo Coast are investigating the death of a sixteen-year-old boy who died after reportedly falling off a building at a construction site last Saturday afternoon.

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, the incident occurred at a rice mill at Vilvorden on the Essequibo Coast. The victim has been identified as Amar Dindyal, of Dry Shore on the Essequibo Coast.

Based on information reaching this publication, at the time of the incident, the teen was nailing zinc sheets on the building when he reportedly fell . A witness who is familiar with the incident, told Kaieteur News that the teen died almost instantly, after falling from the structure.

The body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital and was later pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Kaieteur News understands that the teen was the eldest child in his family, and would usually work to support his mother.