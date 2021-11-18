Seven in the race to become PNCR leader

Latest update November 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2021 News
– Solomon, Greenidge, Lawrence, Williams pick up nominations
Kaieteur News – Prominent Lindener Sharma Solomon, former Attorney General, Basil Williams, and Peoples National Congress Reform founder member (PNC/R) Volda Lawrence, are among those that have been nominated to contest for leadership of the Party when it hosts its Biennial Congress next month.The official list of nominees to contest the leadership post was disseminated yesterday by the party in a public missive, which also confirmed that nominations were received for the three other candidates who had already publicly announced their intentions.
These include, former Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, under the coalition administration, Joseph Harmon, Aubrey Norton and Dr. Richard Van West Charles.As it relates to the post of part Chairman, those nominated include incumbent, Volda Lawrence, Gary Best, Shurwayne Holder, Amanza Walton-Desir, Roysdale Ford, Annette Ferguson; Aubrey Norton, Sharma Solomon, Ronald Bulkan, Christopher Jones, Richard Van-West Charles, Simona Broomes, Geeta Chandan, Dawn Hastings, Joseph Harmon and Mervyn Williams.
According to the party, arrangements are well underway in preparation for its 21st Biennial Delegates Congress, scheduled for December 11, 2021.
The Congress will be for delegates only, decentralised, and hybrid and will be conducted over one day at Party Congress Houses and approved venues in the respective regions.
In making the announcement, it was noted that party groups have already submitted their nominations for Party Officers and members of the Central Executive Committee, as well as the names of their delegates.
The Congress is expected to begin with an address by incumbent Party Leader, David Granger, who has failed to secure any nominations to lead the party.
According to the PNC/R, the various Congress Sub-Committees have been meeting and advancing their preparations for the Congress, “however, since the Accreditation Committee is the one which plays a central role in preparing the List of Delegates for the Congress, the Party considers it necessary to brief the Press on the work it has done so far.”
The party said, since its establishment, the Accreditation Committee has been functioning effectively and has met routinely and regularly to verify Delegates based on submissions by Party Groups.
