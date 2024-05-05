Latest update May 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News hereby issues an apology to Dr. Vincent Adams for publishing an article in its May 3, 2024 edition stating that a tsunami from the 6th oil project in the Stabroek Block can affect the Region.
There was a misunderstanding of the subject that this newspaper regrets and sincerely apologises to Dr. Adams for any embarrassment this may have caused.
GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!
May 05, 2024Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil Guyana will be the title sponsorship of the third annual Inter-School Kayaking Competition, slated for today at the Watooka Guest House in Linden. Presented by...
May 05, 2024
May 05, 2024
May 05, 2024
May 05, 2024
May 05, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Congress of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is supposed to be the highest democratic forum... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]