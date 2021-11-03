Latest update November 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Pedal cyclist killed by speeding car while waiting to cross road

Nov 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old pedal cyclist was struck down and killed by a motorcar driver while he was waiting to cross the Vryheid’s Lust Public Road, East Coast (ECD) Demerara on Monday night.
Dead is Ramesh Jaikaran of Better Hope, ECD
The incident took place around 22:00hrs. Kaieteur News understands that the motorcar PAB 1884, which was being driven by 24-year-old Jermain Ross of lot 15 Cottage Village, West Coast Berbice, was proceeding at a fast rate of speed along the mentioned public road.
Ross stated that while driving he saw the pedal cyclist, Ramesh Jaikaram a 27-year-old man of Better Hope, North, East Coast Demerara (ECD), standing in the center of the road waiting to cross. While approaching him, he noticed the pedal cyclist proceed south, onto his path and he then decided to swerve in order to avoid a collision, however his efforts were unsuccessful.
As a result his vehicle hit Jaikaram causing him to fall to the road’s surface and receiving injuries about his body. He was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival. A breathalyzer test was conducted on Ross and a reading of 0.00% was recorded.
Ross along with Jonathan Rasulbaksh who is the driver of motorcar PYY 82 which was proceeding behind Ross is currently in custody assisting with police investigations. Several attempts made to contact the family of the deceased proved futile.

