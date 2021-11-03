$30M Linden waterfront project commences

Kaieteur News – The construction of a $30 M Waterfront Development Project for the mining town of Linden, has commenced.

The project is being executed by the Ministry of Public Works and is targeting both the Mackenzie and Wismar shores. Linden is the only town with a river running through it, hence there are two waterfronts.

At the announcement of the project earlier in the year, Minster of Public Works Juan Edghill, said that consultation will be done to determine which shore the facility should be erected on. However, a decision was made to commence construction on both sides.

Commencement of the project without due consultation however, sparked uproar amongst stakeholders in the region. The Regional Democratic Council, the Linden Mayor and Town Council, the Region 10 Tourism Committee or the Linden Chamber of Industry Commerce and Development, were not notified about the commencement of the project.

Environmentalist and Promoter of the Linden River Front Festival, Samuel Wright, expressed his disappointment on the lack of consultation. The entire process of allocating funds and development of project scope showed scant regard for community interest and desires, local knowledge, and the tenets of community engagement and consultation. It was disempowering to the Linden Community,” Wright said in a recent letter to the editor.

In his effort to secure the scope of works for the project, Wright said he was told the scope has been finalized and that the contractors were chosen by selective tendering. This, it was stated, was necessary to expedite the process and there was no time for further consultation.

He also expressed concern about traffic and environmental disruption and the fact that the stakeholders were not consulted on this.

“Management of builders’ waste is an essential part of the LM&TC waste management strategy and this project would have been and ideal opportunity to test it. Infrastructure projects offer great opportunity to get community buy in, raise awareness, and develop community ownership and cohesion,” he is quoted as saying, while making it clear that the development is welcomed but should have been done with a more consultative approach to development.

The Waterfront Development Project should include primary facilities and aim to contribute to the social and economic advancement of the town. To be included are recreational, environmental and sanitation facilities. Lindeners are hopeful that it will advance the town’s aqua-tourism potential to the next level.